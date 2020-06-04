Update, 4:15 p.m.:
"The outage has been reduced to 105 customers with an estimated time of restoration of 7 p.m.," said PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo.
Update 12:20 p.m.:
The outage was caused by a down tree, per PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo.
There are still 694 customers out of power, and "we are working to restore as many as possible through other sources," Merlo said.
Update 10:26 a.m.:
About 3,147 customers had power restored in the areas of Copperopolis and San Andreas.
That also included some customers in Angels Camp and Vallecito. Cause and estimated time of restoration for the remaining 1,032 customers is still yet to be seen.
Original story:
As of 9:52 a.m. Thursday morning, about 4,179 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers in Calaveras County are experiencing a power outage.
PG&E’s outage map shows the affected service area includes Angels Camp, Copperopolis, Douglas Flat, Murphys, San Andreas and Vallecito.
The cause is under investigation and there is no estimated time for when the power will be back on.
Some homeowners have reported receiving a text from PG&E Wednesday stating that power would be cut off and restored by 1:15 p.m.
PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo told the Enterprise Thursday that the event was not planned, adding that PG&E will sometimes warn customers of potential outages due to extreme heat.
“Heat can cause outages because they stress our equipment and customers tend to use more energy, which increases load,” Merlo said. “We sometimes warn that this can happen, but it is more likely to happen during the heat of the day. We don’t typically alert customers to outages when they are not planned.”
The National Weather Service is forecasting highs of triple digit temperatures for the Mother Lode region for Thursday during the day.
Check PG&E’s outage map for updates.