The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit is asking property owners to obtain their residential dooryard burn permits online, in compliance with Governor Newsom’s COVID-19 March 19 shelter-in-place order to reduce spread of the novel coronavirus.
For those with a permit already, check the expiration date. They’re only valid for two years.
Cal Fire says obtaining the permit online is the preferred method.
“Providing for minimal contact, property owners can review fire safety regulations while conveniently staying in their home,” a Cal Fire press release reads. “Applicants will watch a three-minute educational video, fill out an online application and print the permit. Once signed, the permit will be valid.”
The unit is currently in “Open Burning” status on permissive burn days, during which burn permits are not required.
That changes on May 1.
“We encourage property owners to use this time wisely and complete debris burning prior to May 1, 2020, at which time burn permits will be required,” the release reads. “Although Cal Fire burn permits are not required until May 1, property owners are reminded to take precautions to maintain control of their burn piles, as they can be held liable for escaped fires.”
Visit Cal Fire’s website to obtain a burn permit.
Anyone requiring an alternative method for getting a permit should call office headquarters during normal business hours (Monday to Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.) at 209-754-3831 for assistance.