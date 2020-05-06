New banner campaign aims to bond Calaveras County residents with thought of unity

If you’ve driven through San Andreas or Angels Camp lately, you may have noticed “Calaveras Strong” banners waving in the wind.
That’s thanks to the work of Gateway Press Inc., of Murphys, and the vision of Morgan Gace, chief executive officer of the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce.
What started as a branding strategy to spur collaboration among local businesses in the pre-COVID-19 era has become a more timely symbol of hope and resilience, said Gace, who joined the Chamber in January.
Area businesses have been hit hard by closure orders put in place in late March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, with some owners taking to the streets to protest in recent weeks.
During the first week of sheltering in place, Gace said she recognized the need to display a simple message that would convey to local businesses that we “feel what they’re going through.”
She called Walt Markus, founder of Gateway Press, Inc. about designing a “Calaveras Strong” banner to be posted on the back of the Chamber of Commerce building in San Andreas.
It wasn’t long after the first banner was placed that Markus started receiving new requests.
Mark Twain Medical Center and the government center in San Andreas are now both flying “Calaveras Strong.” The words are also stretching 22 feet through the air over Main Street in Downtown Angels Camp.
Markus said business, overall, has been down for Gateway Press, Inc., but the company has been busy putting together social distancing-themed packages of floor graphics, posters and banners for stores when they open up again.
“Calaveras Strong,” according to Markus, translates to, “We can get through this if we all just stick together. We’ll get through it, come out stronger on the other end and get on with life and business.”