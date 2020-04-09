Amador County now has the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Mother Lode, with four new cases bringing the count to seven on Thursday.
At least one of those four cases was the result of community transmission, the Amador County health department reports, meaning that the case could not be linked to travel or contact with any other confirmed case.
The new Amador County COVID-19 diagnoses were in individuals within the 18 to 65 age range, none of whom have required hospitalization, according to the health department.
“Given that we now have evidence of community transmission of COVID-19, it is especially important for the community to comply with the stay-at-home order that has been extended through the month of April,” Dr. Rita Kerr, Amador County Health Officer stated in a news release. “In addition, we are recommending that the general public cover their face with a cloth mask when out to do essential activities.”
Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita issued a recommendation for face coverings on April 2, following new guidelines from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while Tuolumne County Interim Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko has not yet made that recommendation.
Prior to the four new cases in Amador County, Calaveras County had the highest confirmed COVID-19 count in the region, with a fifth case reported on Monday. Tuolumne County has reported one case as of Tuesday, with 279 people tested and just two tests pending.
In Calaveras County, it remains unclear whether community transmission is already happening.
Though the majority of cases reported by Calaveras County Public Health have been linked to outside exposure, one case diagnosed in a Copperopolis child in early March was transmitted from a parent who traveled for work.
Additionally, Public Health has declined to state whether they have identified the source of a case diagnosed in a Valley Springs woman on April 3.
Health departments in the Mother Lode continue to report that they are actively identifying those who may have been exposed to known COVID-19 cases and requiring that those individuals self-isolate.