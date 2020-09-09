The “You Are Not Alone” (YANA) Program was implemented by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office in 2016 to provide support to elderly residents at home. Now, the sheriff’s office is reminding the public of the program in the hopes of reaching those who may be struggling during the pandemic.
“The YANA Program is designed to help older adults remain independent in their homes by providing periodic telephone calls or safety checks,” the sheriff’s office stated in a press release. “The Sheriff’s Office receives approximately 314 elderly safety or welfare checks per year. By proactively checking on the elderly we hope to decrease loneliness, decrease isolation, provide socialization and promote elderly safety.”
The program does not provide medical assistance, drive participants to doctor visits or perform other errands.
Our goal is to provide a measure of security with our calls and visits. Volunteers will make periodic in-home visits and identify any needs for special services and provide referrals to other agencies if needed.”
To request phone calls and safety visits from the sheriff’s office’s volunteer unit, contact Sgt. Greg Stark at 754-6500.