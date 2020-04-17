An older West Point woman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after she was exposed to an infected member of her household.
Calaveras County Public Health on Friday announced the 12th confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county and the second in the community of West Point.
According to the health department, the case was linked to another that was confirmed in an older West Point man on Wednesday, though the source of that earlier case has not yet been determined.
“This newest case is in a household contact to a [sic] known case of COVID-19. Transmission within a household setting is not uncommon, and does not represent community transmission of disease within the wider West Point area. We ask that the people in Calaveras County continue to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 into our communities,” said Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, in a press release. “If we remain committed to the actions that keep us healthy, that will help us block the transmission of COVID-19 and get through this unprecedented time.”
Community transmission has been confirmed within Valley Springs, which has seen four confirmed cases since late March.
Copperopolis has seen the highest number of confirmed cases in the county, including three residents who contracted the virus several weeks ago aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship.
Dorrington has also experienced one confirmed case in an older woman who is believed to have been exposed outside of the county.
“Both of the COVID-19 cases in the West Point area are under strict isolation, and no new case(s) of disease have been reported,” the health department stated. “Public Health staff continue to investigate the cases for further information to determine the exact source of infection.”