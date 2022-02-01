Calaveras County has added five COVID-19 deaths to its count in the span of five days, with 101 total fatalities reported since the onset of the pandemic.
Last week, the county’s health department reported the death of a female in her 50s; on Monday, Jan. 31, two additional deaths of another female in her 60s and a male in his 90s; and on Tuesday, Feb. 1, two additional deaths of two males in their 80s.
"After the onset of this recent COVID-19 surge, we are seeing the very sad reality which includes two more untimely fatalities today," wrote Cori Allen, Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency Director, in a Feb. 1 email. "There just are no words to express the sadness these fatalities leave us all with."
Updated numbers show the Omicron surge continuing locally, with 113 active cases and three hospitalizations reported as of Jan. 31.
For information on COVID-19 and vaccines, visit Public Health (calaverasgov.us) or follow the Calaveras County Public Health Division on Facebook.