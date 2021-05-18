An additional COVID-19-related death has been reported by Calaveras County Public Health, bringing countywide total deaths to 55.
The deceased was a female between 40 and 45 years of age who succumbed to a COVID-19-related illness within the past several weeks.
“Our sympathies and thoughts go to the family and friends of this individual at this very difficult time,” county Health and Human Services Agency Director Cori Allen wrote in an email.
The recent death, reported to the county health department by the California Department of Public Health, is the third to be announced during the month of May.
Other recently-confirmed deaths were a 78-year-old male, reported on May 4, and a 62-year-old male, reported last week, who died during the county's winter surge.
A Monday update from Calaveras County Public Health showed eight active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and no related hospitalizations.