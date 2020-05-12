Calaveras County officials have submitted an attestation to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) requesting that residents be permitted to advance further into the state’s COVID-19 reopening process in the coming days.
“I would like to emphasize that Calaveras is well positioned to move more quickly through the Stage 2 reopening as long as we maintain the gains that we’ve had,” Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, stated in a press release Tuesday. “The people of Calaveras County have been doing their part, which has slowed the spread of COVID-19.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Calaveras County has remained at 13 since April 23. All 13 cases are classified as "recovered with no COVID-19-related hospitalizations,” according to Kelaita.
“Readiness parameters” in the county’s self-assessment for reopening include a survey of vulnerable populations, essential workers and case numbers, as well as the county’s capacity for testing, containing and treating hospitalized patients. The county also submitted for review its plan for moving through Stage 2.
As of Tuesday afternoon, counties with variance plans posted on the CDPH website included Butte, El Dorado, Lassen, Nevada, Placer and Shasta.
“We are taking the first steps towards reopening Calaveras County and have satisfied all the readiness parameters that the state has outlined,” Kelaita said.
As businesses reopen, the county department of public health will be monitoring those metrics to determine whether some of the rescinded restrictions should be put in place again, Kelaita told supervisors Tuesday.
Once the county’s attestation is reviewed by the CDPH and posted on the state’s webpage, later Stage 2 businesses including dine-in restaurants, offices, and personal services such as car washing, tanning facilities and landscaping will be permitted to resume operations locally under mandated safety guidelines.
However, those businesses, as detailed in the state’s Resilience Roadmap, cannot reopen legally until the county’s attestation is approved by the state, at which time county officials will notify the public. Requirements that businesses must meet, once open, are also listed in the Resilience Roadmap. They include employee safety training, sanitation and social distancing protocol.
Last week, Calaveras County joined a list of California counties ending their local public health orders as counties are beginning to reopen at varying rates under the state’s supervision.
However, Kelaita says county residents are still required to adhere to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order, which was modified on May 8 to allow early Stage 2 businesses to reopen, including retail and manufacturing. Residents are now permitted to engage in curbside shopping at those reopened businesses.
For more information about Calaveras County’s Roadmap to Recovery, visit covid19.calaverasgov.us/. Call the Community Service Call Center at 754- 2896 if you have questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.