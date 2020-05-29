Providers stepping up to address food insecurity in uncertain times

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated an already food-insecure region, but a network of public and nonprofit providers are doing what they can to address growing needs.
Based on 2019 California Food Policy Advocates data, about 21,000 individuals in low-income households are affected by food insecurity across Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Inyo, Mariposa, Mono and Tuolumne counties.
The public health crisis and its associated economic fallout have left many residents in Calaveras County, where a quarter of the population are above the age of 65, particularly vulnerable. New recipients have included self-isolating senior citizens and those who have lost their jobs or had their pay severely cut, according to some local food distributors.
The Resource Connection’s San Andreas Food Bank has experienced a 50% increase in recipients in some areas of the county, but it hasn’t had to turn anyone away, Food Bank Manager Tina Mather told the Enterprise in a May 21 phone interview.
“We’re not suffering like what you see on the news – no mile-long lines scrambling to get food,” Mather said. “I think it’s because we haven’t had as many cases as other counties.”
In the months before the pandemic hit, two new hires allowed the bank to become “fully staffed” with five employees for the first time in three years, which Mather said has been a “godsend.”
The Food Bank, which has been in operation since the early 1980s, is currently feeding an average of 780 families a month – an increase of about 100 families since the pandemic hit, not including the local network of independent pantries.
The bank coordinates with the state to allocate resources to those pantries, along with other community- and faith-based organizations. Its “mobile pantries” also serve communities across the county.
In the initial panic-buying frenzy earlier this year, there was a significant drop-off in regular donations and purchases from local grocery stores and bakeries, Mather said. Though these donations have picked back up recently, the steady news of coronavirus outbreaks hitting meat processing plants across the country adds an element of uncertainty, she added.
“With meat processing plants closing down ... it’s an ever changing thing,” Mather said.
The Food Bank has also received one-time grant support from Feeding America, a nationwide nonprofit network that made a pot of $2.65 million available to more than 200 food banks in its network in March.
“We’re able to provide for everybody who’s come to our door and that’s a blessing to itself, with the support of the community that we’re able to do that,” Mather said.
That includes several returning clients that staff hadn’t seen in several years – along with many new faces.
“We’re hearing a lot of, ‘I’ve been laid off, don’t know if I’ll have a job to go back to,’ and, ‘I never thought I’d be back,’” Mather said. “There is so much gratitude from people here. For us, it’s heartwarming to know that the work we’re so passionate about is appreciated.”
As summer gets started, the same yearly concerns over food insecurity arise as low-income parents struggle with higher food costs in the absence of school lunches.
County Librarian Nancy Giddens has found a temporary solution to soften the blow on families’ wallets.
Giddens was recently able to secure an agreement with Amador County School District to provide lunches for eligible students at the Calaveras County Central Library in San Andreas through the summer months – a program she’d been conceiving long before the pandemic.
The state’s “Lunch at the Libraries” program helps libraries become sites for food delivery to children in low-income areas using the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.
The Calaveras Unified School District didn’t have a food service planned over the summer weeks, “so this will be an important service to our children and families this summer,” Giddens wrote in an agenda item seeking approval from the county board of supervisors.
Local donors have stepped up to improve food security as well.
Since the pandemic started escalating in early March, the Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) has been focusing on providing grants to nonprofits working to help those who have been impacted.
Starting with funds left over from a similar emergency program during the Butte Fire, the CCF has awarded over $30,000 to local nonprofits – mostly food banks and other organizations working to put food on people’s plates – ranging from Copperopolis to West Point to Arnold.
“We kind of perceived early on, based on what we know about food banks, there were going to be issues with food banks being able to meet the need,” CCF Treasurer Brent Harrington said. “We just put the word out there and then they started contacting us.”
Mountain Ranch Food Pantry manager Lynn Darmsted said the pantry has only seen a “couple new” recipients, despite the rapid economic decline.
Darmsted and Mather said that could be due in part to people spending their federal stimulus checks on groceries.
The pantry buys from the Resource Connection and has agreements with local grocery stores, vendors and small farmers for produce, meat and eggs. It feeds 24 families twice a month.
The Calaveras Humane Society is providing pet food to the pantry as well, according to Darmsted.
“We’re very lucky that people are very generous to our food pantry,” Darmsted said.
While the county’s food banks have done much to meet the needs of local residents, other organizations have taken action as well. For the past 10 weeks, the Women of the Moose and the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge in White Pines have been preparing free lunches three days a week to help those in need, supported by $3,500 in grants from the CCF.
Between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, volunteers have been preparing a variety of different meals, including roast turkey sandwiches, hamburgers and hot dogs. Every lunch comes with fruit, homemade cookies and a bag of chips. The group is averaging 125 lunches per day, and has prepared well over 2,000 meals, most of which are provided through curbside pickup. Delivery is also available for those who need it.
“We have a lot of people that can’t afford food and telling us that this is their sole source of food because they’ve lost their jobs,” said Patti Corcoran, who has taken the lead in the lunch program. “It’s so gratifying to us that we can give back to the community. It’s something that I’m kind of proud of for our community, for our little lodge that’s been closed down.”
The lunch program ends May 29, and those who benefited will have to seek assistance from alternate channels.
Even after COVID-19 passes, food insecurity will remain a challenge, Mather emphasized.
The Food Bank has seen an increase in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Emergency Assistance Program, but it’s “really uncertain (when and) whether we’ll see any more funding,” Mather said. “Once people start going back to work, there will be relief for some, but not everyone is going to have a job to go back to.”
Especially because of food shortages and health risks associated with shopping in local grocery stores, the food bank is asking for monetary donations at this time. Food donations are still welcome, but it requires additional labor for staff to sort and check expiration dates. The bank also has greater purchasing power than individuals, and is able to address specific food needs quickly when it has the money on hand, Mather said.
The Resource Connection Food Bank is located at 206 George Reed Drive in San Andreas, and is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. For more information, call (209) 754-1257.
Reporter Noah Berner contributed to this report.