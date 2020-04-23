Local gas prices on steady decline

It’s been a while since fueling up has been this kind on the wallet, especially in California.
With COVID-19 stay-at-home orders keeping drivers off the road, gasoline prices in Calaveras County have been plummeting since February – a trend that’s been reflected across the country.
Crude oil prices have been in freefall worldwide, so much so that large international oil producers are expected to cut production significantly.
The national average for unleaded gasoline has dropped to $1.78 per gallon as of Monday, according to a report released by GasBuddy, a tech company that tracks fuel prices across the country. That’s about a dollar cheaper than the statewide average. The last time gas prices took this deep of a dive was 2015, and experts say they haven’t bottomed out just yet.
Gas prices for the majority of Calaveras County are hovering between $2.20 to $2.40, while areas west of Angels Camp off Highway 4 are priced between $2.40 to $2.60, based on a GasBuddy price map. On Wednesday, one reader reported $1.99 at Sierra Trading Post in Mokelumne Hill.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said he expects prices in California to continue to lower for several more weeks, depending on whether station owners facing financial setbacks will “fully pass along the lower prices.”
Gas stations across the country are dealing with a 50% to 75% drop in sales on average, DeHaan said.
GasBuddy has observed a “record spread” in costs across stations in close geographic range, likely due to some owners holding off on price reductions.
“One station could be 20 cents higher or lower because of that wide latitude,” DeHaan said. “I’d encourage motorists to shop around.”
Unleaded gasoline at Village Gas N Mart in Valley Springs was going for $2.69 a gallon on Tuesday.
Manager Harry Singh said its gas sales are down 50% and it’s lost 20% of convenience store sales.
Without commuters and regular foot traffic, “Things have been slow,” but not enough to put the company in dire straits, Singh said.
“It’s not that bad right now, but we still have a mortgage …” he said. “We can survive.”
Wendy (no last name given), the manager at the Chevron station in Murphys said business has been slower over the past two months, but that it’s still staying “pretty busy” with local workers. Since early February, prices at the station have dropped by a dollar to $2.49.
Sierra Trading Post in Mokelumne Hill has lost about half its business and is currently charging $2.29 per gallon, owner Sal (no last name given) said Monday.
“This location, we get a lot of tourists going to Yosemite or Lake Tahoe, but now there’s no traffic coming back and forth,” Sal said. “About 35% of the business comes from tourists.”
Concerned with paying his taxes, electric bills and employees, Sal applied for a business loan and is waiting to hear back.
Will there be a spike in prices once social distancing restrictions are lifted?
That depends on how quickly states “get back to normal,” but it would likely be a gradual increase, since there’s an overhang in supply, DeHaan said.
It could take “months for prices to get back” to pre-social distancing rates, which will be good news for motorists right as travel is allowed again, but bad news for the oil industry, overall.