When it comes to a mask, a short-term discomfort could mean long-term happiness

I don’t like having to wear a mask. As someone with a beard, I look ridiculous with a mask on my face. As someone who wears glasses, every breath I take fogs up my spectacles, which makes it more difficult to see. And as someone who has gone 31 years never having to wear any kind of mouth covering, it feels unnatural and uncomfortable.
That being said, I continue to wear a mask in public. But make no mistake about it, every day I come home and tell the lovely Mrs. Dossi how much I hate having to wear a mask, and I get very little sympathy from her. Being an RN, she is required to wear one for the entirety of her 12-hour shift, so in comparison, I have no room to complain.
So, why do I wear a mask? I believe in following the rules. Before COVID-19, nobody said boo about signs on business doors that read, “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” There was no uproar regarding that request being against anyone’s constitutional rights. And remember, there are places where you can go and shirts aren’t required, but from what I hear, the cover charges are kind of steep.
Over the past month or so, there has been a lot going on in this country that I don’t agree with. There have been a lot of laws broken and there seems to be no cause of repercussions for those actions. So how can I sit here and say that I don’t like it when those rules don’t get followed, but be OK with not abiding other rules? Hypocrisy, thy name is Guy.
And of course, there is the safety issue. I understand that there is no way to be completely safe, but if having to inconvenience myself for a few minutes while going into a gas station or picking up a pizza could keep someone from getting ill, that doesn’t seem like too big of a sacrifice.
So, is my dismay for wearing masks the hill that I am willing to die on? And remember, I only get one hill in life to die on, so it better be the right choice. The simple answer is no. Again, that doesn’t mean I enjoy wearing one, but I truly feel there are bigger things that will come up in my life that will be much more important than facial coverings. I don’t want wearing a mask in public to be a long-term solution, but for now, I see no reason why not to just give it a shot.
I also don’t condone bullying or shaming those who choose not to wear one. I’ve seen too many times online people filming someone without a mask and trying to ruin them as some sort of justice. As if a makeshift social media kangaroo court where everyone is the judge, jury and executioner will make any sort of difference, other than alienating and driving an even bigger wedge between people. I don’t agree with trying to tear someone down just because they disagree with something I think or believe. The “Us vs. Them” mentality solves nothing and is one of the most destructive ways of living and thinking.
There is also one bigger reason why I wear a mask and I’ll be the first to admit that it comes from a place of selfishness and nowhere else. Honestly, I want to get back to the life that I once had and enjoyed. I want to cover sports this fall. I want to be standing on the sidelines every Friday night covering football games. So, if wearing a mask now will let me do my job later, that’s a trade I’m willing to make.
I also want to return to playing live music. Since I was 18, I’ve played in a traveling blues band and in that time have logged hundreds of shows. I miss playing. It’s my release. It’s my passion. It’s my escape. If wearing a mask will allow me to reunite with my bandmates and once again hit the road and make some money and memories, I will gladly wear a mask for a while.
Let’s not forget about having a social life. I miss going on dates with the lovely Mrs. Dossi. We are in the stage in our marriage where we have no kids, so we can be as selfish as we please. Like most of you, we haven’t been able to really do anything or go anywhere in quite a few months. I’d love to go and see a movie, or a concert or a baseball game. So, if putting in some time with a mask covering my face will allow me to once again have fun with my wife, I’ll do it.
As Americans we have three unalienable rights, which would be life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I’d like to pursue happiness again. And if that means wearing a mask for the short-term with the end result being the happiness that I once had, I’ll continue to follow the rules.