For the first time since 1933, frogs will not be jumping at Frogtown this year.
The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee, scheduled for mid-May, has been canceled after “much deliberation,” fairgrounds CEO Laurie Giannini announced in a news release.
The decision was made Tuesday by the 39th Agricultural Association Board of Directors through a unanimous vote, under the recommendation of Calaveras County Public Health.
The event is one of many in the Mother Lode that have been canceled due to coronavirus fears, though no other gathering has garnered quite as much local loyalty or international interest as the historic Calaveras County fair.
“It was not an easy decision for the Board of Directors,” Giannini said in the release. “The annual fair represents $5.2 million in spending activity annually. The fair is not only an economic engine but a community lifeline for the county.”
According to Giannini, the last time the fair was cancelled was in 1933, due to the Great Depression.
With the cancellation, the immediate future of beloved fair-time events such as the Junior Livestock Auction, the Miss Calaveras pageant and the Saddle Queen competition remains uncertain. However, Giannani says that event organizers are determined to keep those traditions alive this year.
A virtual livestock auction is currently in the planning stages, Giannini said, with details soon to come from the Junior Livestock Committee.
In the fall, the fairgrounds will host a “Hometown Hoedown,” which will offer many staples of the annual springtime fair including carnival rides, Miss Calaveras, Saddle Queen, stampede and demolition derby events. The pared down fair is scheduled for Oct. 2-4.
“Calaveras County has been through fire and flood together,” Giannini said. “We are a strong, diverse, determined and kind community. We will recover and be stronger than ever. See you in October!”