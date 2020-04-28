With many struggling due to the disruption caused by the novel coronavirus, local residents have been offering assistance in any way they can, from delivering groceries to making masks.
Local quilter Sandra Mollon has decided to contribute in her own way, by offering one of her quilts up for auction on her Facebook page in order to raise funds for food banks.
“My heart aches for those who are suffering during this pandemic, including families who are lining up at food banks,” a post on Mollon’s Facebook page reads. “I have also lost many teaching jobs this spring and summer, and feel the pain of that loss, and yes, I worry about when I might get back to work. And yes, I hope it is soon.”
Looking for a way to help, Mollon decided to auction off a quilt to raise funds for a good cause.
“I have work that I have completed that is just sitting in my studio,” the post reads. “Like this quilt ‘Reflections of Liberty Station’ (28-inches wide by 38-inches tall). It won third place in an art contest ‘TAG Art Gallery’ in High Point, N.C. in a competition about bicycles. I would love to offer it for a sort of silent auction. Message me with your bid, and in a week I will announce who is the new owner.”
Mollon said that all of the money will go towards helping those in need.
“One hundred percent of the money paid for this quilt will go to organizations who are helping feed hungry families right now,” the post reads. “If you are a lucky soul who hasn’t lost your job, and would like to own a quilt designed and made by me, consider a bid. I’ll even pay for the shipping. Together, we can feed some hungry people. Let’s go do some good.”
Along with thousands of other quilters across the country, Mollon has also been using her skills to make masks for friends and family.
“A shout out for quilter’s everywhere who are spending hours on their machines,” she said. “Every time I made one I wondered if maybe I was helping to save a life.”
The quilt up for auction can be viewed on Mollon’s Facebook page at facebook.com/sandra.mollon.
The auction began on April 23 and runs for one week.
“I am glad some of my artwork is going to feed hungry people,” she said.