The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health.
On Friday, June 26, 2020, Calaveras Public Health reported three additional cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County. The three unrelated cases include one adult male and one adult female between the ages of 18 to 49 years old, and an adult male between the ages of 50-64. Two cases reside in the Valley Springs area and the third case resides along the Upper Highway 4 corridor. The source of exposure for each case is being investigated.
“We are at an important moment in Calaveras County and across California as businesses and public spaces have reopened. As more people leave their homes, their risk of exposure and infection to COVID-19 increases. We all need to continue to do our part to keep Calaveras safe and healthy for everyone. That means following simple prevention methods such as keeping a safe distance from others when you leave your home and wearing a face covering,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer.
There currently is no vaccine to protect against COVID-19. The best way to avoid exposure to the virus is to:
• Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissues, or your elbow (not your hands)
• Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth if you are in public and around other people
Calaveras Public Health staff is investigating the new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts will be contacted by the health department, assessed and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness. Those with close contact may be recommended to be tested for COVID-19 infection.
No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone who would like to get one. The OptumServe COVID-19 testing site located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday-Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Testing is available to those age 12 and older. Walk-ins are not accepted at this time. People are highly encouraged to register online by going to www.lhi.care/covidtesting. People without internet access should call (888) 634-1123. Starting July 7, the testing site will expand its hours from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday-Saturday.
Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea As of June 18, 2020, the use of cloth face coverings is mandated by the general public when outside the home. “When used correctly, face coverings can limit the release of droplets when an infected person talks, coughs, or sneezes. The use of them by the general public can really help to reduce the spread of COVID-19” said Dr. Kelaita. Learn about the guidance and limited exceptions here.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for Calaveras County is now thirty-two. Of those confirmed cases, sixteen cases have since recovered. To date, there have been no reported deaths to COVID-19.
Confirmed COVID-19 numbers in Calaveras County by Age and Gender:
Age Gender 0-17 2 Female 17 18-49 16 Male 15 50-64 3 Unreported 0 65+ 11 Unreported 0
Test Results Received: 2410
Recovered: 16
Deaths: 0
TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES: 32
To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website at https://covid19.calaverasgov.us. Follow Calaveras Public Health on Facebook www.facebook.com/calaveraspublichealth/