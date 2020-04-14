This is a massive overreaction to the real level of danger in Calaveras County. The notion that our shelter-in-place order should be practically equivalent to that of New York City is patently absurd. No golfing? No recreational boating (pray tell how a boater endangers himself or others)? Face masks recommended in a community with ZERO active cases? (I said "active," not confirmed, and there were zero active cases in Calaveras - being treated elsewhere - when the health department made that recommendation).

This is an asinine, absurd overreaction and over-reach on the part of our local government, and it's harming our citizens financially for reasons that aren't good enough.

Importantly, the objective of shelter-in-place is to prevent our healthcare facilities from being overwhelmed. The objective is NOT zero COVID-19 contractions. Such an objective is absurd and comes with a price far too high to warrant it. Our county needs to stop pursuing such a foolish, harmful objective.

Get our businesses back open and deal with the fact that a few people will get sick. Fewer than will contract the flu in fact.

2
0
0
0
1

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.