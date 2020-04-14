This is a massive overreaction to the real level of danger in Calaveras County. The notion that our shelter-in-place order should be practically equivalent to that of New York City is patently absurd. No golfing? No recreational boating (pray tell how a boater endangers himself or others)? Face masks recommended in a community with ZERO active cases? (I said "active," not confirmed, and there were zero active cases in Calaveras - being treated elsewhere - when the health department made that recommendation).
This is an asinine, absurd overreaction and over-reach on the part of our local government, and it's harming our citizens financially for reasons that aren't good enough.
Importantly, the objective of shelter-in-place is to prevent our healthcare facilities from being overwhelmed. The objective is NOT zero COVID-19 contractions. Such an objective is absurd and comes with a price far too high to warrant it. Our county needs to stop pursuing such a foolish, harmful objective.
Get our businesses back open and deal with the fact that a few people will get sick. Fewer than will contract the flu in fact.