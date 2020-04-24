We're told over and over again to the listen to and follow the data, and that our public policies are driven by science. Well, I listened to a briefing of our Board of Supervisors on April 21, and I didn't hear any science as to why our county's golf courses should remain closed. So I decided to do some homework. Here's some science for you on the subject.
Sacramento County never closed its golf courses during this entire coronavirus episode. Instead, they took a more reasonable approach and instituted social distancing measures like one person per cart, one person in the pro shop at a time, and removal of items that are handled such as flag sticks and rakes. So I wondered how their COVID-19 contraction rates compared to those statewide.
The generally accepted theory is that increased human interaction, including golfing, contributes to higher contraction rates of COVID-19. So theoretically, Sacramento County should have a confirmed case daily growth rate that exceeds the statewide rate because:
1. It is urban whereas much of the state is rural, and
2. Because its golf courses are open while they're closed in many other counties.
Well here are the scientific facts:
COVID-19 Sacramento County California
Date Cases % Change Cases % Change
3/31/2020 567 8155
4/1/2020 604 6.53% 9191 12.70%
4/2/2020 636 5.30% 10701 16.43%
4/3/2020 653 2.67% 12026 12.38%
4/4/2020 670 2.60% 13438 11.74%
4/5/2020 683 1.94% 14336 6.68%
4/6/2020 711 4.10% 15865 10.67%
4/7/2020 745 4.78% 16957 6.88%
4/8/2020 776 4.16% 18309 7.97%
4/9/2020 818 5.41% 19472 6.35%
4/10/2020 845 3.30% 20615 5.87%
4/11/2020 851 0.71% 21794 5.72%
4/12/2020 856 0.59% 22348 2.54%
4/13/2020 874 2.10% 23338 4.43%
4/14/2020 899 2.86% 24424 4.65%
4/15/2020 914 1.67% 26182 7.20%
4/16/2020 924 1.09% 27528 5.14%
4/18/2020 938 0.43% 30333 4.73%
4/19/2020 940 0.21% 30978 2.13%
Sources:
https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/a33a1c52e7fe4252bc1f81e44d725fd1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_coronavirus_pandemic_in_California
Contrary to widely accepted theory, Sacramento's confirmed cases grew at a daily rate of 2.7% in April while California's statewide rate was 7.3% (through April 19). How can it be that Sacramento's confirmed cases have only grown 37% as fast as statewide despite its golf courses being open in an urban environment? I don't know the answer to that, but I do know that in light of these facts there is absolutely no scientific basis for Calaveras' golf courses to be closed. None whatsoever.
So if you'd like our golf courses open, be sure to forward this evidence to your county Supervisor and our Local Health Officer. You might even demand they change their policy in the face of this evidence, or explain why they're going to ignore this data.
Here's their contact information:
Calaveras County Public Health
Dr. Dean Kelaita
891 Mountain Ranch Road
San Andreas, CA 95249
Phone: 209-754-6460
Fax: 209-754-1709
E-mail: https://calaverasgov.us/Feedback/CCOES
Supervisors
Phone: 209-754-6370
Fax: 209-754-6733
E-mail: https://calaverasgov.us/Feedback/Board-of-Supervisors