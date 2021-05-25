An additional COVID-19-related death has been reported by Calaveras County Public Health, bringing countywide total deaths to 56.
The deceased was a female between 80 and 85 years of age who succumbed to a COVID-19-related illness.
“Our heartfelt condolences go to the family and loved ones of this individual during this difficult time,” county Health and Human Services Agency Director Cori Allen wrote in an email.
The county health department has received no additional information from the California Department of Public Health regarding the death or when it occurred, Allen said.
While confirmed COVID-19 infection numbers appear to have plateaued within the county, the death is the fourth to be announced during the month of May.
Other recently-confirmed deaths of Calaveras County residents were a middle-aged female, a 78-year-old male, and a 62-year-old male who died during the county's winter surge.
A Monday update from Calaveras County Public Health showed eight active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and no related hospitalizations.