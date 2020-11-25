Public Health confirms 1 death, 28 new cases of COVID-19; county moves back into red tier

As cases of COVID-19 surge across the state, Calaveras County has not been left unscathed. More cases and an additional death have been reported.
Calaveras County Public Health confirmed another death due to COVID-19 and 29 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, pushing the county back into the state’s red “substantial” tier.
In a press release, public health stated the death was a male between the ages of 18 and 49 who resided in District 1.
The 28 additional cases elevate Calaveras County back into the red tier of the state’s “blueprint for a safer economy,” and it’s one of only four counties in that tier, representing 5.3% of the state’s population. Four counties are in the orange tier, totaling 0.1% of the population. Forty-five counties, representing 94.6% of the population, are in the purple or “widespread” tier.
According to the blueprint, “Tier assignments may occur any day of the week and may occur more than once a week when the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) determines that the most recent reliable data indicate that immediate action is need to address COVID-19 transmission in a county.”
Under the red tier non-essential businesses must close, while other are allowed to remain open with certain modifications in place. Retail shops can remain open while allowing only 50% customer capacity into their stores. Bars that do not serve food must close, while dine-in restaurants can remain open at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Restaurants that are takeout and delivery can open with modifications. For more on the guidelines, visit covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.
Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom enacted a curfew to take place between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 p.m. to limit public gatherings. The curfew only applies to counties in the purple tier.
According to public health the new cases in Calaveras include one female and four males between the ages of 0-17; six females, five males and one unspecified between 18-49; three females and six males between 50-64; and one female and one male over the age of 65. Eight cases of COVID-19 were reported in District 1, one in District 2, five in District 3, nine in District 4 and five in District 5.
So far, there have been 450 confirmed cases in Calaveras County, 378 of which have recovered, 22 have died, and 50 remain active.
With the Thanksgiving Day holiday this week kicking off the holiday season, public health is urging people to continue to practice social distancing and other safety guidelines such as wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “The safest way to gather during the holidays is to spend time with people in the same household and gather virtually with family and friends who aren’t from your household,” the press release reads. “Traveling to see friends and family during the holidays could increase your risk of infection and further the spread of COVID-19 in your community.”
Public Health confirms 1 death, 28 new cases of COVID-19; county moves back into red tier
Enterprise report
As cases of COVID-19 surge across the state, Calaveras County has not been left unscathed. More cases and an additional death have been reported.
Calaveras County Public Health confirmed another death due to COVID-19 and 29 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, pushing the county back into the state’s red “substantial” tier.
In a press release, public health stated the death was a male between the ages of 18 and 49 who resided in District 1.
The 28 additional cases elevate Calaveras County back into the red tier of the state’s “blueprint for a safer economy,” and it’s one of only four counties in that tier, representing 5.3% of the state’s population. Four counties are in the orange tier, totaling 0.1% of the population. Forty-five counties, representing 94.6% of the population, are in the purple or “widespread” tier.
According to the blueprint, “Tier assignments may occur any day of the week and may occur more than once a week when the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) determines that the most recent reliable data indicate that immediate action is need to address COVID-19 transmission in a county.”
Under the red tier non-essential businesses must close, while other are allowed to remain open with certain modifications in place. Retail shops can remain open while allowing only 50% customer capacity into their stores. Bars that do not serve food must close, while dine-in restaurants can remain open at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Restaurants that are takeout and delivery can open with modifications. For more on the guidelines, visit covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.
Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom enacted a curfew to take place between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 p.m. to limit public gatherings. The curfew only applies to counties in the purple tier.
According to public health the new cases in Calaveras include one female and four males between the ages of 0-17; six females, five males and one unspecified between 18-49; three females and six males between 50-64; and one female and one male over the age of 65. Eight cases of COVID-19 were reported in District 1, one in District 2, five in District 3, nine in District 4 and five in District 5.
So far, there have been 450 confirmed cases in Calaveras County, 378 of which have recovered, 22 have died, and 50 remain active.
With the Thanksgiving Day holiday this week kicking off the holiday season, public health is urging people to continue to practice social distancing and other safety guidelines such as wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “The safest way to gather during the holidays is to spend time with people in the same household and gather virtually with family and friends who aren’t from your household,” the press release reads. “Traveling to see friends and family during the holidays could increase your risk of infection and further the spread of COVID-19 in your community.”