With positivity rates and demand for testing in sharp decline, Calaveras County turned another corner in the COVID-19 pandemic, entering into the less-restrictive orange tier of the state’s monitoring system on Tuesday.
Interim director for the county’s public health department Sam Leach announced during Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting the shift in tier placement, which is good news for restaurants and businesses that were under stricter capacity limits while in the red tier.
While the introduction to the orange tier will bring a greater sense of normalcy to Calaveras County, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this month that the state would be moving beyond its Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier system due to 20 million vaccines administered and dropping case rates, allowing the economy to fully reopen on June 15.
“On June 15, all industries across the state can return to usual operations with common-sense risk reduction measures such as masking and vaccinations,” the state’s website reads. “We will only progress to this stage if we continue to stay vigilant, keep wearing our masks and getting vaccinated. The state will monitor hospitalization rates, vaccine access and vaccine efficacy against variants with the option to revisit the June 15 date if needed.”
To date, nearly half of Calaveras County’s eligible population (those over the age of 16) have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Leach said that 10,707 residents were fully vaccinated as of April 13, while 5,504 had received their first dose.
Vaccination clinics are continuing Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, though appointments may slow to once a week as demand is expected to drop significantly in mid-May.
Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) in San Andreas and local pharmacies also continue to administer vaccines, with the hospital hosting vaccine clinics each Saturday, all available through myturn.ca.gov or by calling the state’s COVID-19 hotline: (833) 422-4255.
Although mobile testing sites are continuing for now in locations like Copperopolis, they may soon come to an end as the demand declines.
“Testing has gone to a crawl because the need isn’t so dramatic,” Leach said.
As of Tuesday, there were 10 active COVID-19 cases in Calaveras County and no hospitalizations.
Testing appointments will continue to be available at Ironstone in Murphys, MTMC and local pharmacies.