Following historically dry weather earlier this year, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) has suspended all burn permits for outdoor residential burning in Calaveras County, effective June 1.
All residential outdoor burning of landscape debris, such as branches and leaves, are banned under the order. It doesn’t apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property, so long as it’s done safely.
February of 2020 was the driest month in California since the 1850s, and warming temperatures and winds are drying out the annual grass crop – a recipe for increasing fire danger, a May 27 Cal Fire press release states.
“The last few years saw devastating reminders that the public cannot let their guard down. Together, we must continue to adapt and evolve to be able to withstand the intensity of these fires, keeping in mind, that the only way to mitigate the damage they cause is through prevention and preparation,” said Chief Thom Porter, Cal Fire director, in the release. “The potential is great for the dry, hot weather that fueled the massive fires over the last few years will return again this year, so it is up to the public to be ready.”
Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Chief Nick Casci is encouraging residents to create defensible space around structures using alternatives to outdoor burning, such as chipping or hauling debris to green waste sites.
Cal Fire and other firefighters across the state have responded to over 1,710 wildfires since the beginning of the year, according to the agency.
The unit may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial-type burning may proceed if a Cal Fire official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.
Per Cal Fire, residents can ensure that they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around every home and buildings on their property and being prepared to evacuate if the time comes.
Home and property fire safety tips:
- Clear all dead and or dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures.
- Landscape with fire resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover.
- Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility.
Campfire permits can be obtained at local fire stations or online at PreventWildfireCA.org.
For additional information on how to create Defensible Space, on how to be prepared for wildfires, as well as tips to prevent wildfires, visit ReadyForWildfire.org.