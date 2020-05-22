Calaveras County Superior Court Presiding Judge Timothy Healy has rescinded his order restricting entry of any individuals not required to appear in-person, however all who visit the courthouse must wear a mask.

Other rules included in Healy’s May 21 order include maintaining social distancing while inside the courthouse and waiting outside the courtroom until one’s matter is called.

The order, linked here, was developed under the guidance of federal, state and county health officials as well as the Judicial Council of California.

