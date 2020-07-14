Calaveras County Public Health has confirmed eight additional COVID-19 cases in Calaveras County, bringing the countywide count to 75.
The new cases include a female between 0 to 17 years of age, one male between 18 to 49 years of age, one male and one female between 50 to 64 years of age, and two males and two females over 65 years of age. Of the eight new cases, five cases were reported from District 1, one case was reported from District 2, and two cases were reported from District 4 within the county.
Although 51 cases are still active, there are no current COVID-19 hospitalizations within the county, according to the health department.
Public Health has been reporting case numbers biweekly, with six new cases reported on Friday and another eight reported on July 7.
So far, the highest number of cases reported in a single day within the county was 13 on July 2.
“We continue to see an increased number of new cases in our county. Yesterday, the State of California took steps to close certain business sectors statewide as cases continue to rise in efforts to slow the spread,” Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, said in a press release. “We must take every opportunity to slow the spread but we need everyone’s help to do so – stay home as much as possible, avoid crowded places, confined spaces, and enjoy summer only with those from your household.”
Currently, Tuolumne County has reported 76 total COVID-19 cases and Amador County has reported 45.
The first COVID-19 related death in the tri-county region was confirmed last week at an Amador County hospital. However, the decedent was a resident of San Joaquin County.
Statewide, there have been more than 336,000 cases reported and over 7,000 deaths. More than 136,000 of those total cases have occurred in Los Angeles County.