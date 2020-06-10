Copperopolis has seen big changes in recent years, and Mark Twain Health Care District (MTHCD) announced another one on Wednesday.
In a unanimous vote, the MTHCD Board of Directors made a $300,000 commitment to build a new clinic in Copperopolis in partnership with Mark Twain Medical Center(MTMC)/Dignity Health and the MTMC Foundation.
“The project, Copper Valley Clinic, will provide a much-needed state-of-the-art health care center,” a press release states. “The Copper Valley Clinic will serve all Copperopolis residents and focus on primary care including family medicine, behavioral health and counselling. Construction will start in July and the projected opening will be January 2021.”
Copper Valley Clinic will be the third new clinic to open in the county in the last two years, according to the press release.
“In 2019 the partnership between MTHCD and MTMC/Dignity Health established a $2 million opportunity to upgrade health care infrastructure in Calaveras County,” the press release states. “The Copper Valley Clinic is a component of that collaboration.”
“MTHCD welcomes every opportunity to expand and improve the health care for the people of Calaveras County,” the press release states. “At the MTHCD board meeting this morning, MTHCD CEO Randy Smart, MD, said, ‘This is yet another great opportunity to work alongside Doug Archer, president/CEO, and his team at MTMC to make Calaveras County a great and safe place to live.’”