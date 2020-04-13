The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Office of Education.
Angels Camp –There was a recent scare for Calaveras county residents that involved an unauthorized solicitation for tech equipment and denotations for local students. The attempt was cunningly crafted and appealed to county residents wanting to support students challenged by distance learning.
The Calaveras County Office of Education strives to provide accurate information for and about schools in this county. It is understandable that during unprecedented times, such as these, that individuals get creative with various ways to benefit from the confusion. What is more important is that these attempts are intersected before any harm can done. Attempts to get the public to donate equipment or funds for students should be reported immediately, do not contribute to these requests.
If you or someone you know wants to donate to the schools, please reach out the districts directly. They will be able to provide information on what is needed and the best way to help. There are many new needs arising during this challenging time and the community can support in various ways.
To contact each of the four school districts see below.
Calaveras Unified School District, visit cusd.custudents.net.
Mark Twain Union Elementary School District, visit www.mtwain.k12.ca.us.
Vallecito Union School District, visit www.vallecitok12.com.
Bret Harte Union High School District, visit bhuhsd-ca.schoolloop.com.
To contact the Calaveras County Office of Education, visit ccoe.k12.ca.us or call (209) 736-4662.