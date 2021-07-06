Two additional Calaveras County residents have died from a COVID-19 related illness.
The county health department reported on Tuesday that they had been notified by the California Department of Public Health of the two recent deaths, which both occurred in June.
The deceased was a female in her 90’s and a male in his 50’s. Their deaths bring the countywide total of COVID-19 related deaths to 58.
“Our deepest sympathies are extended to the families and loved ones of both individuals,” said county Health and Human Services Agency Director Cori Allen.
As of July 2, there were seven confirmed active COVID-19 cases in Calaveras County and no related hospitalizations. More than 37,800 vaccinations have been administered in the county, with roughly 39% of county residents fully vaccinated.
Calaveras County ranks 39th in statewide vaccine rates, behind both Tuolumne and Amador counties.