Some Calaveras County businesses will be allowed to reopen Friday, with social distancing restrictions in place to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus.
The first round of businesses to reopen are retailers, including bookstores, jewelry stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, home and furnishing, sporting goods stores, antique stores, music stores and florists. They’re limited to providing curbside services and delivery only. The manufacturers and logistics companies that support these services are also reopening.
That marks the transition into “Stage 2” of a 4-stage process to reopening the state economy, County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, told the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors and the Angels Camp City Council in a special meeting Wednesday. Kelaita and Health and Human Services Director Kristin Stranger provided updates from a California Department of Public Health (CDPH) briefing two hours before the meeting, according to Chair Merita Callaway.
California was reporting more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases and 2,500 deaths Thursday.
Calaveras County, which has reported 13 cases and no deaths as of Thursday, will likely advance through the lengthy reopening process earlier than the rest of the state, Kelaita said.
All 13 cases are classified as "recovered with no COVID-19-related hospitalizations," he said.
There are specific criteria for local governments to meet to continue through Stage 2, which includes the reopening of destination retail businesses like shopping malls and swap meets; personal services such as car washes, pet grooming, tanning facilities and landscaping and gardening; office-based businesses with tele-working encouraged; and schools and childcare facilities and open outdoor spaces.
The county has to submit a local variance plan to the state to show it’s met readiness criteria, according to Kelaita. To advance, the county would have to be reporting less than one COVID-19 case per 10,000 residents and no deaths over a two-week period; be testing 70 people per day; show that it has the necessary supplies and resources to ensure the safety of essential workers and surge capacity in local hospitals; and demonstrate sufficient contact-tracing capability, among other criteria.
“We are working on this around the clock to get this done as expeditiously as possible,” Kelaita said. “My goal and overarching need is to make sure that it’s done safely, that we’re doing it in terms of good science and good public health …”
At the end of the meeting, acting board clerk Robin Glanville read off more than 20 submitted public comments, many of which questioned the county’s closure orders and requested an immediate reopening of the county. A number of other small business owners called in to share what they’ve been going through.
Troy Davis, owner of Olde Iron Fitness in Angels Camp said the shutdown could put the gym out of business in the next two months.
“Something needs to change, and it needs to change now,” he said.
Gyms are listed as a “Stage 3” business, along with nail salons, tattoo parlors and museums, among several others, according to the CDPH.
For a “resilience roadmap” that details the four-stage process of reopening the state economy, visit the CDPH website. That also includes guidance for “Stage 2” businesses as they reopen.