The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health.
On Friday, September 18, 2020, Calaveras Public Health confirmed 1 new death and 7 new cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County. The latest fatality was a male over the age of 65 who resided in District 1. The individual tested positive for the virus and was unable to recover. HIPAA privacy rules regulate the sharing of protected health information. No additional information is available about this individual.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends who lost a loved one from COVID-19,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “We must make every effort to slow the spread of the virus and protect our most vulnerable people. Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and avoid any gatherings especially where physical distancing and masking is not being followed.”
The seven additional cases being reported include one male between 50 to 64 years of age and six females over 65 years of age. Six cases are being reported in District 1. One case is being reported in District 4. There were no new cases being reported in Districts 2, 3, and 5.
Of the seven new cases being reported, six cases are linked to an outbreak among residents of Avalon Health Care San Andreas. Testing at Avalon now includes rapid antigen testing for residents and staff. Rapid testing can provide results in about 15 minutes, allowing for faster isolation of potentially infected people to help prevent further transmission of the virus to others. Avalon infection control staff continue to work closely with Calaveras Public Health in consultation with the California Department of Public Health to control the outbreak. Monitoring and tracking of any new cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff at Avalon Health Care is ongoing.
Calaveras County remains among California Counties where the county risk level is substantial. This means that some indoor business operations are allowed to proceed with specific modifications. Calaveras Public Health urges people to help the county lower its risk by taking necessary steps to prevent being exposed to the virus.
Calaveras Public Health reported one jurisdictional transfer of a previous case to another county. The case has been removed from local COVID-19 case counts. To date, Calaveras Public Health reports a total of 311 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 280 cases have since recovered while 17 cases remain active. There have been a total of 14 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Calaveras County.
Calaveras Public Health staff continues to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department, assessed and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
Everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus. Some people are more likely than others to become severely ill. This means that they may need to be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or they may even die. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19.
The best ways to avoid exposure to the virus are to:
• Stay home if you are sick
• Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
• Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when around others
Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately:
• Trouble breathing
• New confusion or weakness
• Bluish lips or face
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• Inability to wake or stay awake
No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone who would like to get tested. The OptumServe COVID-19 testing site located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday-Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Testing is available to those age 3 and older. People are highly encouraged to register online. People without Internet access should call (888) 634-1123. To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.
It’s likely that flu viruses and coronavirus (COVID-19) will both spread this fall and winter. Our local healthcare system could become overwhelmed treating both patients with flu and patients with COVID-19. Getting a flu vaccine this year is more important than ever. While getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, there are many benefits to getting it. Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Getting a flu vaccine can also save healthcare resources for the care of patients with COVID-19. Prevent flu this fall and winter. Join us on October 15th from 9AM-4PM at Calaveras High School for a no-cost drive thru flu clinic for those 10 years of age and older. The event is a collaboration between Calaveras Public Health and Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center.
To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.