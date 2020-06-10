Two additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in a man and a woman from Valley Springs.
There have been five new cases reported in Calaveras County since the beginning of June as testing numbers have increased, bringing the countywide total to 21. Fifteen of those cases have since recovered, and there have been no reported deaths, according to the county’s health department.
“As we start to see more cases – and as more areas of our county open up – we may get to a point where the source of exposure is unknown,” Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, said in a press release. “Get tested if you are concerned that you have COVID-19. The most important advice is to continue to take preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus in the first place.”
Kelaita reminded residents that an OptumServe testing center at the county fairgrounds is now testing anyone who would like to get tested at no cost. Appointments can be made by visiting www.lhi.care/covidtesting or calling (888) 634-1123.
Calaveras County Public Health reports that 1,403 test results have been received – an increase of roughly 400 new tests conducted since the opening of the local testing center late last month.
For more information on testing and COVID-19, visit publichealth.calaverasgov.us.