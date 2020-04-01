Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio issued a message to the public Wednesday morning asking nonessential visitors to stay home.
“We implore all persons in and around Calaveras County who do not either reside here or provide essential services, to recognize the impact that the population increase due to visitation has on our community and health care system,” the message reads. “If you are visiting for the day or short term, please respect our request to return to your primary place of residence. If we all do not practice STRICT social distancing and self-quarantine, we will suffer grave consequences.”
The full message, which can be viewed here, addressed the concerns of many residents who have complained publicly on social media about visitors recreating at lakes, Airbnb’s and vacation homes in the area during the governor’s coronavirus stay-at-home order. Anxieties surrounding out-of-towners have even inspired the placement of “locals only” signs in popular destinations like Murphys.
DiBasilio’s sentiments echoed those of Alpine County Sheriff Rick Stephens and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, who issued similar messages on March 30. Those messages were largely well-received by the public and widely circulated on social media.
On Friday, Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita permitted law enforcement to cite or arrest those in violation of his official order, which upheld the statewide stay-at-home order and prohibited any nonessential activities outside the home. However, solitary outdoor activities including hiking, cycling and jogging were not prohibited.
A representative of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office told the Enterprise on Wednesday that there is no enforcement plan for the sheriff’s warning. The intent of the message is to discourage visitors by reminding them that parks and lakes in the county are closed.