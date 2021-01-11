The following press release was issued by Calaveras Public Health.
On Friday, January 8, 2021, Calaveras Public Health confirmed 24 additional cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County. To date, Calaveras Public Health reports a total of 922 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 869 cases have since recovered while
31 cases remain active. There have been a total of 22 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Calaveras County.
Calaveras Public Health is offering no-cost. Anyone can get tested at these free testing clinics, even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19. COVID-19 testing at different locations throughout Calaveras County. Testing location, days and times vary.
your nose and mouth are required. Other dates and locations will be announced.
No appointment is needed to get tested at the events listed above. Register ahead and show up anytime during testing hours. People can register using a QR code or by visiting https://bit.ly/3h1pTMT. If you are unable to register online, you will be able to register at the site. Masks covering your nose and mouth are required. Other dates and locations will be announced.
The test is a self-administered nasal swab. It only goes into the nostril a little bit to gather a sample. Results typically take 1-3 days, though the actual time may vary. You will receive your results online. A text and email notification will be sent when results are ready.
The goal of these testing clinics is to quickly identify people who are currently infectious with COVID-19, including those who may not know they are infected. Identifying people who are infected will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community. People should take these steps while waiting for test results:
∙ If you have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or have any symptoms of COVID-19, stay home and away from others
∙ Monitor your health for symptoms of COVID-19
∙ Think about the people you have recently been around. This will be important information to give health workers if your test is positive.
∙ Answer the phone call from Calaveras Public Health or call 754-6460 if your test is positive.
People should self-quarantine as much as possible while awaiting the results. Without
self-quarantine during that time, you may be exposing others to the virus if you have it.
If you get a negative result on your test, continue to physically distance yourself and
monitor for symptoms. If you get a positive result on your test, you should isolate
yourself as much as possible. Work with family and friends ahead of time to make a
shared plan for how to help someone with COVID-19 receive care, isolate, and go to the
hospital if symptoms are severe. A person who has tested positive with COVID-19 may
not have all or any of these symptoms. A person who has tested positive but does not
have any symptoms is considered asymptomatic and can still pass on the virus to
others while they are infectious.
Calaveras Public Health continues to work on resolving a discrepancy between the
number of COVID-19 cases reported by us compared to those reported by the state.
Positive cases are reported in the state’s coronavirus tracking database. The tests
reported to Calaveras Public Health are approximate. Case counts can change or even
decrease due to duplicates, incorrect addresses, or individuals found not to reside
within Calaveras County. This becomes more complicated as cases continue to rise,
resources become more scarce, and as Calaveras Public Health prioritizes COVID-19
testing and vaccine distribution efforts. The public must assume widespread
transmission of COVID-19 within our county and take seriously the recommended
prevention measures to protect their family and friends from this pandemic.
Calaveras Public Health continues to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to priority groups
according to the CDPH Allocation Guidelines for COVID-19 Vaccine. Vaccine allocation
is administered in phases by prioritizing groups by risk and level of exposure.
Vaccination efforts are currently focused on frontline healthcare workers at acute care
hospitals, EMTs and paramedics, staff and residents of skilled nursing facilities, and
others providing emergency medical services. Calaveras Public Health is currently
evaluating the state guidelines which are subject to change. The best thing everyone
can do right now while they wait to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is to continue using
all the tools available to help stop this pandemic. Stay home as much as possible and
only go out for work, exercise, or essential services. Plans to roll out the vaccine for
other priority groups are still under development and will likely continue to evolve over
time. Calaveras Public Health will work to ensure equitable access to the vaccine,
reduce access-related challenges, and utilize appropriate outreach and communication
to the general public about when it will become available. Providing equitable access to
the vaccine will help us achieve a faster and more sustainable recovery to help our
communities move forward.
The Regional Stay at Home Order remains in effect. Calaveras County is grouped with
11 other counties which include: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San
Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne. Calaveras is currently subject to the People should self-quarantine as much as possible while awaiting the results. Without self-quarantine during that time, you may be exposing others to the virus if you have it. If you get a negative result on your test, continue to physically distance yourself and monitor for symptoms. If you get a positive result on your test, you should isolate yourself as much as possible. Work with family and friends ahead of time to make a shared plan for how to help someone with COVID-19 receive care, isolate, and go to the hospital if symptoms are severe. A person who has tested positive with COVID-19 may not have all or any of these symptoms. A person who has tested positive but does not have any symptoms is considered asymptomatic and can still pass on the virus to others while they are infectious.
Calaveras Public Health continues to work on resolving a discrepancy between the number of COVID-19 cases reported by us compared to those reported by the state. Positive cases are reported in the state’s coronavirus tracking database. The tests reported to Calaveras Public Health are approximate. Case counts can change or even decrease due to duplicates, incorrect addresses, or individuals found not to reside within Calaveras County. This becomes more complicated as cases continue to rise, resources become more scarce, and as Calaveras Public Health prioritizes COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution efforts. The public must assume widespread transmission of COVID-19 within our county and take seriously the recommended prevention measures to protect their family and friends from this pandemic.
Calaveras Public Health continues to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to priority groups according to the CDPH Allocation Guidelines for COVID-19 Vaccine. Vaccine allocation is administered in phases by prioritizing groups by risk and level of exposure. Vaccination efforts are currently focused on frontline healthcare workers at acute care hospitals, EMTs and paramedics, staff and residents of skilled nursing facilities, and others providing emergency medical services. Calaveras Public Health is currently evaluating the state guidelines which are subject to change. The best thing everyone can do right now while they wait to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic. Stay home as much as possible and only go out for work, exercise, or essential services. Plans to roll out the vaccine for other priority groups are still under development and will likely continue to evolve over time. Calaveras Public Health will work to ensure equitable access to the vaccine, reduce access-related challenges, and utilize appropriate outreach and communication to the general public about when it will become available. Providing equitable access to the vaccine will help us achieve a faster and more sustainable recovery to help our communities move forward.
The Regional Stay at Home Order remains in effect. Calaveras County is grouped with 11 other counties which include: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne. Calaveras is currently subject to the requirements of the Regional Stay at Home Order given that the regional ICU bed capacity remains below 15%.
The Regional Stay at Home Order urges Californians to stay at home as much as possible to limit the mixing with other households that can lead to COVID-19 spread. It allows access to (and travel for) critical services and allows outdoor activities to preserve Californians’ physical and mental health. The order will be lifted when a region’s projected ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15%. This will be assessed on a weekly basis.
Everyone is at risk for COVID-19 and should take precautions to avoid getting exposed to the virus. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. This means that they may be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even be fatal. COVID-19 can be very serious and Calaveras Public Health asks that you follow the safety guidelines.
Because COVID-19 is highly infectious, one infection can quickly grow into an outbreak. The safest way to gather is to spend time with people in the same household and gather virtually with family and friends who aren’t from your household. Traveling to see friends
and family could increase your risk of infection and further the spread of COVID-19 in your community. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) strongly recommends:
∙ Californians stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel ∙ Anyone arriving into California should self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.
For complete details and requirements, read CDPH’s Travel Advisory.
OptumServe continues to provide no-cost COVID-19 testing at the Sonora location. Register online at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123. The testing site is located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Blake Elliot Building (Creekside), 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora, CA 95370. Additional COVID-19 test sites can be found on the Calaveras County COVID-19 website. Starting on January 19, OptumServe will be providing no-cost COVID-19 testing in Murphys. It will be open every Tuesday after that from 7AM-7PM.It will be located at Ironstone, Heritage Room, located at 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys. People can register using the same OptumServe website and phone number.
Testing for COVID-19 is advised, especially:
∙ People who have symptoms of COVID-19
∙ People who have had close contact with someone that is confirmed to have COVID-19
∙ People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare Public Health staff continue to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
Protect yourself and others from COVID-19. The virus is spreading in the community. Stay safe by taking some simple precautions. The best ways to avoid exposure to COVID-19 are to:
∙ Wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth when you leave home, including public places and anywhere you will be around people who do not live with you.
∙ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
∙ Stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
∙ Stay home if you are sick.
∙ Avoid gathering with other households.
Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID 19 include:
∙ Fever or chills
∙ Cough
∙ Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing ∙ Fatigue
∙ Muscle or body aches
∙ Headache
∙ New loss of taste or smell ∙ Sore throat
∙ Congestion or runny nose ∙ Nausea or vomiting ∙ Diarrhea
Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately:
∙ Trouble breathing
∙ New confusion or weakness ∙ Bluish lips or face
∙ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest ∙ Inability to wake or stay awake
Calaveras Public Health asks the public to be aware of scams. A contact tracer will never ask for your social security number, bank account number, or credit card information. Our contact tracers work for Calaveras Public Health. Contact tracers help contact people who have COVID-19 to track symptoms and make sure to keep our community safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Calaveras Public Health encourages that all people 6 months and older get their yearly flu vaccine. While getting the flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, it is shown
to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Please speak with your local medical provider or pharmacist for flu vaccine.
To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.