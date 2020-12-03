Motherlode Valley Football League sacks 2020-21 season

Even though the handwriting was on the wall, the Motherlode Valley Football League (MVFL) was holding onto any hopes that a modified youth football season could be played in 2021. In July, the league suspended play because of COVID-19 and hoped that delaying the start of the season by five months would be enough time to determine if it would be safe to resume play.
But on Nov. 24, the MVFL, which features teams from Calaveras County, Escalon, Hughson, Linden, Ripon, Waterford, Tuolumne, Sonora, Jackson and Sutter Creek, officially decided to cancel the 2020- 21 season.
“The MVFL was one of the last youth football leagues in northern California to hold on hope that we could play,” said Calaveras Jr. Red President Rob Dart. “Health, facilities and logistical issues were the determining factors driving this decision. The wellbeing of all our players, coaches and volunteers has been and always will be our No. 1 priority.”
One major logistical issue that would have faced the Calaveras Jr. Reds was where to practice and play. Typically, the Calaveras Jr. Reds practice at Toyon Middle School. But with no lights, having practice at Toyon wasn’t an option. And with Calaveras High School’s Frank Meyer Field recently deemed condemned, that field was out of the question.
The current plan is to have youth football return in the summer of 2021. For the Calaveras Jr. Reds’ players, refunds will be issued by the end of December, but no action is needed to have the 2020 funds rolled over to 2021.
As for the AMA football squad, refunds can be had by contacting AMA Youth Sports on Facebook or Instagram.