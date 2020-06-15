As most of California moves into Stage 3 of its four-part reopening program, local personal care services including nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage and skin care services will be allowed to reopen Friday with safety precautions.
These businesses, deemed “higher-risk” by the state, are some of the last to reopen before the fourth and final stage, when Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March 19 stay-at-home order will officially end.
Nightclubs, saunas, live theaters and some other entertainment venues listed in the state’s online guidance are still required to remain closed under the current stay-at-home order.
The most recent modification to the statewide order comes as Calaveras County experiences a surge of positive COVID-19 tests, with 10 new cases confirmed since June 4, bringing the countywide total to 26.
Statewide cases also continue to rise, with California reporting a nearly 2% increase in confirmed cases since Sunday and a .5% increase in resulting deaths. More than 5,000 people have died throughout the state, though Calaveras County has experienced no known deaths related to COVID-19.
Testing numbers have also increased notably, with the county health department reporting more than 800 new test results received since an OptumServe testing station opened at the fairgrounds last month.
On Monday, County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, stated in a press release that the county “has shown stable hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and disease activity has met the California Department of Public Health criteria to move further ahead with reopening.”
However, he added that the situation “could quickly change” and that continued preventative actions are required of individuals, workplaces and communities “to keep it that way.”
Kelaita advised residents to continue to stay home “as much as possible,” especially if they are in a higher risk group.
“If you have to go out, stay 6 feet away from others who are not in your household and wear a face covering over your nose and mouth,” Kelaita said. “If we do this, we will have more freedom to go out and appreciate the areas which have reopened. This is what we need to do to keep Calaveras County safe and healthy.”