Calaveras County Public Health has reported two additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in a Valley Springs man and a woman.

The two cases are unrelated, and a source of exposure is being investigated, according to Public Health.

“People should stay home as much as possible, especially those at higher risk for severe illness to COVID-19. Take the necessary preventive actions to keep Calaveras County safe and healthy if you do go out,” Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, stated in a press release. “Everyone plays a crucial role in protecting the health and well-being of our community.”

On June 12, another case was reported in Valley Springs--the most recent in a spike that saw 10 new cases in as many days. The community of Valley Springs has accounted for 50% of all cases in the county, according to Public Health.

Dakota graduated from Bret Harte in 2013 and went to Davidson College, NC where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.

