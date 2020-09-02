Five COVID-19-related deaths have been confirmed at Avalon Health Care, a convalescent home in San Andreas.
So far, 56 total residents and staff members have been infected at the facility, which housed approximately 100 residents prior to the outbreak.
In an update uploaded to their website Wednesday morning, Avalon informed family members of the scope of the outbreak, which was first announced by Calaveras County Public Health on Aug. 21.
“Despite our best efforts to prevent COVID-19 from being introduced into our facility, we can confirm that we have had a total of 36 residents test positive for the virus. Of these residents, 11 are being cared for at another skilled nursing facility on its COVID unit, six are being cared for at the hospital, one discharged, and 13 have recovered. Decisions regarding transfer of residents to the hospital are made in consultation with the hospital, the resident’s physicians, and the resident’s family. We are saddened to report that five COVID-19-positive residents have passed away. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of these residents.”
The health care provider told the Enterprise on Wednesday that the virus is believed to have been introduced to the facility through an asymptomatic staff member.
“All residents and staff at the facility are currently being tested weekly,” Avalon Health Care Management, Inc. Legal Vice President Allison Griffiths said in an email. “The facility is following all CDC and state guidance regarding COVID-19 and infection control and has had multiple infection control surveys since the beginning of the pandemic. We are working closely with the state and county health departments as well. The health and safety of our residents and staff is our number one priority as we fight this historic battle against COVID-19.”
Administration at the San Andreas facility stated that there have been no additional clusters of three or more residents or staff with respiratory symptoms within the last 72 hours.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.