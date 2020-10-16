The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health.
On Friday, October 16, 2020, Calaveras Public Health confirmed 1 additional death from COVID-19 in Calaveras County. The individual was a male over the age of 65 who resided in District 1. The individual tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to recover. HIPAA privacy rules regulate the sharing of protected health information. No additional information will be reported about this individual.
The two additional cases include one male between 18-49 years of age and one male over the age of 65. Both cases reside in District 5. There are no new cases reported in the remaining Districts.
Everyone is at risk for COVID-19 and should take precautions to avoid getting exposed to the virus. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. This means that they may be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even be fatal. COVID-19 can be very serious and Calaveras Public Health asks that you follow the safety guidelines.
Calaveras Public Health urges those who would like to get tested for COVID-19 to please do so, especially:
∙ People who have symptoms of COVID-19
∙ People who have had close contact with someone that is confirmed to have COVID-19
∙ People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare provider
No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone 3 years of age and older. The OptumServe COVID-19 testing site located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday-Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Walk-ins are accepted. During the
first week of November the COVID-19 testing site is moving to Tuolumne County. The state testing site which is shared with Tuolumne County will be located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. The hours of operation will remain the same with appointments and testing starting on November 3rd. If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 please register online or call (888) 634-1123.
Calaveras Public Health urges people to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Be sure to practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and avoid any gatherings especially where physical distancing and masking is not being followed.
To date, Calaveras Public Health reports a total of 333 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 310 cases have since recovered while 6 cases remain active. There have been a total of 17 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Calaveras County.
Calaveras Public Health staff continues to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
The best ways to avoid exposure to COVID-19 are to:
∙ Stay home if you are sick
∙ Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household
∙ Wash your hands often. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds
∙ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
∙ Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when around others
Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID 19 include:
∙ Fever or chills
∙ Cough
∙ Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing ∙ Fatigue
∙ Muscle or body aches
∙ Headache
∙ New loss of taste or smell
∙ Sore throat
∙ Congestion or runny nose
∙ Nausea or vomiting
∙ Diarrhea
A person who has tested positive with COVID-19 may not have all or any of these symptoms. A person who has tested positive but does not have any symptoms is considered asymptomatic and can still pass on the virus to others while they are infectious.
Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately:
∙ Trouble breathing
∙ New confusion or weakness
∙ Bluish lips or face
∙ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
∙ Inability to wake or stay awake
Calaveras County remains in the moderate county risk level (orange) on the state’s 4- tier COVID-19 system. Calaveras Public Health urges people to help the county lower its risk by taking necessary steps to prevent being exposed to the virus. Visit Blueprint for a Safer Economyto find specific business information and the county’s latest status.
Calaveras Public Health held a successful no-cost drive thru flu shot clinic on October 15th. Over 400 doses of vaccine were given out to community members. The event was held in collaboration with Mark Twain Medical Center. Calaveras Public Health encourages everyone to protect themselves by getting the flu vaccine. While getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, it is shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Please speak with your local medical provider or pharmacist for flu vaccine.
Calaveras Public Health would like to recognize Dr. Dean Kelaita for 20 years of service as the Calaveras County Health Officer. The role as Health Officer is of essential significance within the public health system and works side-by-side with a team of dedicated and committed public health professionals. Calaveras Public Health will continue to guide the community through the COVID-19 pandemic and protect the health of all people living in Calaveras County as we work to secure an interim Health Officer. We wish Dr. Kelaita well.
To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.