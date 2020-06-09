Wineries, bars and gyms are just a few among a swath of businesses that will be allowed to reopen with modifications Friday under California guidelines.
That marks Stage 3 in the state’s process of reopening since shutting down in late March to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, California has confirmed about 131,000 cases with 4,653 deaths, and Calaveras County has reported 19 cases with no deaths.
One of those cases, reported in late May, was an elderly Valley Springs man who was in critical condition, County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, told the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors and Angels Camp City Council in a meeting Tuesday.
Because the county had declared a local state of emergency, Calaveras County Public Health was able to assist the hospital and obtain a “life-saving drug” to treat the resident, Kelaita emphasized.
In Calaveras County, the following entities will be allowed to open Friday with modifications: schools and school-based programs; restaurants, bars and wineries; fitness centers and gyms, including public pools; campgrounds, recreational vehicle parks; movie theaters, limited to 25% capacity; zoos, museums and galleries.
Hotels, lodging and short-term rentals will also be open, but a non-essential travel order still remains in effect. The county should have a clarification by the end of the week for specific modifications from the state, Kelaita said.
“All of the guidance that’s currently released in regard to short-term rentals indicate it will be allowable come Friday to accept leisure travel, however we are trying to reconcile with the state how those guidances come into play with the non-essential travel order in existence statewide,” Health and Human Services Director Kristin Stranger said in the meeting.
The county should be receiving additional guidance on when weddings will be allowed again soon, Stranger added.
Nail salons are excluded from the order.
Neighboring San Joaquin County has seen more than 300 new cases since June 1 and is now on a state watch list.
Kelaita said activities in Calaveras County will be monitored to ensure public health targets are being met as businesses reopen. He said the county should be consistently testing more than 75 people per day for the novel coronavirus (currently about 80), no more than 8% of the tested population should be positive for the disease (currently about 1%) and hospital capacity should remain stable.
The new OptumServe testing site at the fairgrounds in Angels Camp has helped meet some of these goals, Kelaita said.
Residents should still be keeping a six-foot-distance from anyone they don’t live with; wash hands often with warm water and soap; avoid touching the face; and wear a face mask when out and about, according to Kelaita.
For more information about reopening, check the state’s Resilience Roadmap.
A prior version of this story stated an incorrect number of COVID-19 deaths in California.