Calaveras County Public Health recently added four COVID-19-related fatalities to its numbers, bringing the countywide death toll to 89.
One fatality, a woman in her 50s, was reported on Nov. 22, and three additional deaths—another woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s and second man in his 50s—were reported the following day.
"This tragic outcome is hard to experience and with the holidays upon us, I do pray as a community we find a way to lean in with compassion and hopefulness as we continue to battle this Coronavirus. Please continue to do your part to protect those around us through safe distancing, proper handwashing, masking and vaccination," Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency Director Cori Allen said in a press release. "We at Public Health all send our condolences to the family and loved ones as they mourn."
As of Nov. 22, there were 27 confirmed active Covid cases in Calaveras County, according to Public Health.
The county's vaccination rate remains below that of the state, with Public Health reporting just under 54% of eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.