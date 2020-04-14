The Calaveras County Jail has released 19 inmates after a statewide ruling that sets bail at $0 for most misdemeanors and lower-level felonies went into effect Monday evening.
“The court demanded that we let them out,” Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio said during a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
The Judicial Council of California approved 11 temporary emergency rules last week due to concerns that detention facilities may be a breeding ground for the COVID-19 pandemic. The rules include other social distancing measures allowing courts to require remote proceedings and personal appearance waivers for most defendants.
The rules will remain in effect until 90 days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom declares that the state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted, or until amended or repealed by the Judicial Council.
As a result of the mandated release of inmates, DiBasilio said that he is deploying additional patrol units throughout the county.
“Be very careful leaving your cars unlocked, your doors unlocked,” the sheriff warned residents.
Despite the increased patrols, the Sheriff’s Office does not monitor inmates who are out of custody, a representative of the Sheriff’s Office told the Enterprise on Tuesday. The inmates were released on their own recognizance by the court and issued their next court date.
The jail population in the county is now 66.