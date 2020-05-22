The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health.
As part of efforts to expand COVID-19 testing throughout the State, a testing site serving people from Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties to be open effective Friday, May 29. The testing site will open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds located just outside historic downtown Angels Camp. OptumServe, a health services partner with the State of California, will coordinate services with the public health officials from both counties.
“We are very pleased to have this expanded access to testing available to our residents. Increased access to testing will allow our community to identify cases quickly and stay in containment.” said Dr. Liza Ortiz, Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer.
“Our ability to keep our communities safe depends on the public-private partnerships we build to meet our testing goals and assure our ability to respond if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer.
Appointments are available on weekdays Monday-Friday, and can be made by going to www.lhi.care/covidtesting. The testing site will be open from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M and will serve up to 102 individuals per day. For people without internet access, call (888) 634-1123. If individuals have health insurance, their insurance provider will be billed. A referral by a doctor is not needed and anyone can be tested, even if they do not have symptoms. Copays will not be collected at the site. Individuals who do not have insurance can be tested at no-cost.
For more information:
Calaveras County Public Health: (209) 754-6460 covid19.calaverasgov.us/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calaveraspublichealth/
Tuolumne County Public Health: (209) 533-7401 www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth Facebook: www.Facebook.com/tuolumnecountypublichealth