County puts out list of places not to go

With a stay-at-home order in place for California, Calaveras County Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita has put a number of recreational outdoor activities on the list of prohibited things. All recreational venues such as golf and disc golf courses, shooting ranges, swimming pools, gyms, fitness studios, basketball, racquetball and tennis courts, mixed martial arts and boxing studios are all closed. Walking, hiking and bicycling paths and trails may remain open for solitary or household exercise.
La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs is one of the establishments shut down, and on its website says, “Due to COVID-19, La Contenta Golf Club will be closed until further notice. Thank you for your understanding this time, your patience is greatly appreciated. Our main goal is the safety and wellness of our associates and community.”