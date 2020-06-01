The Stanislaus National Forest (SNF) recently announced that most developed recreation sites will remain closed through June 15. Restrictions were set to expire May 31.
“At this time, we are asking that members of the public do not travel to recreate on the national forest,” a statement from SNF reads. “Our ability to accommodate visitors is extremely limited. We look forward to seeing you all in the future, when it is safe to do so and Gov. Newsom’s shelter-in-place executive order is rescinded.”
SNF Supervisor Jason Kuiken has also recently issued Forest Order 16-2020-08, which “prohibits campfires outside of open, developed forest recreation sites; limits areas where smoking is allowed; and limits the use of internal combustion engines.”
The fire restrictions apply to all elevations of the national forest – including wilderness areas – and will remain in effect through Nov. 30.
“In California, over the past 10 years, escaped campfires ignited 25% of all wildfires. Reducing the number of these starts will best enable us to successfully suppress the fires that do occur while protecting the safety of our employees and the community,” a statement from SNF reads. “It's not just firefighters who are at risk during fire operations in this time of COVID-19 – you shouldn't have to move to an evacuation center where your risk increases as the number of people increases. Don't forget – we depend on you to help minimize fire danger as much as you depend on us to fight fire.”