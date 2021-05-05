Another COVID-19 death of a Calaveras County resident has occurred.
The deceased was a 78-year-old male, according to Calaveras County Public Health, who reported the death on Tuesday.
“We want to first express our deepest condolences for the individual’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Cori Allen, director of the county’s Health and Human Services Agency, which oversees Public Health, wrote in an email.
The recent death brings the countywide total COVID-19 death count to 53.
As of Tuesday, there were 18 active COVID-19 cases in Calaveras County and one hospitalization.
The county of 45,000 remains in the orange “moderate” tier of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system, with over 30,500 vaccines given.
There have been 2,108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County since the onset of the pandemic, with 2,037 of those cases recovered.