Covid

On Nov. 8, Calaveras County Public Health added two additional deaths to its total Covid death toll, which is now 85.

The deceased were a man in his 60s and another man in his 90s, according to the health department.

“To those people experiencing the loss of a loved one to COVID-19, the team at Calaveras Public Health offers our condolences,” a Public Health press release reads.

As of Nov. 8, there were four Covid hospitalizations and 43 confirmed active cases countywide. According to Public Health, roughly 56% of the county’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

