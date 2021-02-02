Active COVID-19 case numbers in Calaveras County have plateaued since the end of January, with 46 active cases and two COVID-19-related hospitalizations reported as of Monday by the California Department of Public Health.
Following statewide trends, case numbers saw a dramatic spike locally at the beginning of November that continued well into January, peaking at 49 new cases reported in a single day on Jan. 6. Since Jan. 23, new daily case numbers have remained below 10.
However, interim director of the Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency Sam Leach stated last week that the county was at twice the COVID-19 positivity rate needed to enter a less-restrictive tier in the state’s monitoring system.
Currently, the county is in the process of vaccinating healthcare workers, emergency services workers, teachers and childcare providers as supply allows. Leach said last week that these eligible groups are being contacted by the county’s public health division and that a scheduling service will be implemented when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available.
Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center is also continuing in its effort to vaccinate all county residents who are 65 and older, a process which is moving slowly due to low supply and high demand.
The county reported a total of 2,860 vaccines administered to the public as of Jan. 31.
However, some residents at local long-term care facilities have yet to receive a vaccine, despite their high priority status in the state’s rollout schedule. Vaccinations for this demographic have been assigned to pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens via a contract with the federal government called the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the program is expected to complete vaccinations at skilled nursing facilities by the end of February, while assisted living facilities may not be fully vaccinated until mid-April.
“We have been notified that Foothill Village and other long-term care facilities will be vaccinated by CVS the week of Feb. 14,” Leach told the Enterprise on Jan. 29.