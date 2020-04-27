County residents could be getting money back for the auto insurance premiums they’ve been paying for the past two months.
Pricing for car insurance premiums is based on the risk of the insured driver getting in an accident. When that driver is only hitting the road a few times a month to pick up groceries, the chance of a collision is significantly lower.
In the two weeks that followed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March 19 stay-at-home order, the number of accidents on state highways and rural roads resulting in injuries and deaths were cut in half, according to a University of California, Davis report.
On April 13, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara ordered insurance companies to return insurance premiums to consumers and businesses, citing the need for financial relief during the COVID-19 emergency.
The order covers premiums paid in the months of March and April in “at least” six different insurance lines – private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, workers’ compensation, commercial multi-peril, commercial liability, medical malpractice and others – where the risk of loss has “fallen substantially” due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Payment for the month of May could also be waived if “shelter-in-place” restrictions continue.
“With Californians driving fewer miles and many businesses closed due to the COVID-19 emergency, consumers need relief from premiums that no longer reflect their present-day risk of accident or loss,” said Lara in a press release. “Today’s mandatory action will put money back in people’s pockets when they need it most.”
To comply with the order, insurance companies are required to provide a premium “credit, reduction, return of premium, or other appropriate premium adjustment” as soon as possible, with a deadline of August 2020.
The risk of liability loss for businesses has been “dramatically reduced” as well, since closure orders have resulted in falling payroll and receipts, according to the Department of Insurance.
Several auto insurance companies have already offered voluntary premium refunds to drivers, the department stated.
Lara has also ordered insurance companies to allow policyholders a 60-day grace period to pay their premiums to ensure that their policies won’t be canceled for nonpayment.
Residents should call, send a letter to or email their insurance companies to ask how the “credit adjustment” will be applied, according to a press release from the Calaveras County Economic and Community Development Department. For more information, visit the California Department of Insurance webpage or call (916) 492-3500.