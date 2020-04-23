A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed within a household in West Point.
The total number of confirmed cases in Calaveras County is now 13, though it is unclear how many more may actually have the disease.
Calaveras County Public Health announced Thursday that the most recent case was diagnosed in an older adult female who has remained isolated during the infectious period of her illness.
The woman’s case has been linked to two other cases within her household, both of elderly age, diagnosed last week. However, a source of exposure for the first case confirmed in the household has not been identified.
“It is important for people to continue to do their part to help reduce their risk to COVID-19 and remind everyone in your home to do the same,” Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, sted in a news release. “These actions are especially important for families with members at higher risk for severe illness.”
Calaveras County currently has the highest number of confirmed cases in the Mother Lode region, though several of those cases have occurred in residents who remained outside of the county for the duration of their illness.
Eight of the 13 cases in Calaveras County were diagnosed in individuals over the age of 50, and nine have since recovered.
As of Thursday, Public Health reports 327 negative test results received within the county.
Although the health department is not currently conducting COVID-19 tests, limited testing is available at most local health care facilities for those displaying severe symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath, and those with compounding underlying health conditions or a higher risk of exposure.
However, criteria for COVID-19 testing may vary at different locations, as testing kits remain in short supply.
“Testing is a serious problem in Calaveras, statewide, and even nationally,” Kelaita told the Enterprise on Tuesday. “The primary limiting factor at this point has moved from the capacity of the laboratories to perform the tests, but now hinges on the limited availability of the simple specimen collection supplies needed to obtain the test and send it to the lab for analysis.”
According to Kelaita, Public Health is working with Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas to acquire additional testing supplies.
“But we need a lot more to be able to test all members of the public in a wide-spread fashion,” he said.
Top priorities for testing are hospitalized patients and individuals in high-risk settings such as health care, congregate living and corrections facilities, as well as those with suspected exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
In the meantime, Public Health advises those experiencing any symptoms to self-isolate for seven days until they are symptom-free for a period of 72 hours.
“If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you should quarantine at home for 14 days from your last contact with that individual,” Kelaita said.
Those with higher risk factors such as elderly people and those with underlying health conditions should contact a doctor as soon as they experience any symptoms.