14 new COVID cases reported; cases underreported due to testing system failure

Calaveras County Public Health reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon, but it could be underreporting due to a main server failure in the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system, the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange (CalREDIE).
“It turns out CalREDIE wasn’t ready,” County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, told county supervisors in an update Tuesday morning.
Quest Diagnostics, responsible for testing at the county’s OptumServ site in Angels Camp and numerous other sites throughout the state, was unable to report cases to counties between July 31 and Aug. 4 due to CalREDIE’s main server failing, Kelaita said. The lab now has a backlog of 255,000 tests.
Public Health is processing a “data dump” it received yesterday, and the risk isn’t “fully determined” right now, Kelaita said, adding that the lack of reporting and consequential missed opportunities for contact tracing draws added concerns.
A steady incline of cases has been “the new normal over the last month,” and Kelaita is concerned about impaction of the medical care system and potential mortality in the community, he said.
On whether the county could be put on the state’s monitoring list with tighter restrictions, “We will have to see what the data looks like” in the coming week, Kelaita said in reference to testing numbers, intensive care unit (ICU) capacity, and ventilator and personal protective equipment needs. As of Tuesday, the county’s ICU capacity was at 65%, and 1,113 people had been tested over the past two weeks. The county would have to be reporting over 100 cases per 100,000 residents to be put on the state’s watch list.
The new cases reported Tuesday consist of two females and four males between 18 to 49 years of age, four males between 50 to 64 years of age, and one female and three males over the age of 65. Of the 14 cases, five were reported in District 1, one in Districts 2 and 4, four in District 3 and three in District 5.
“We must continue to practice preventive actions that help slow the spread of COVID-19. Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, and stay home if you are sick,” Kelaita said in the press release. “It is also best to avoid gatherings with people you don’t live with. All of these measures can add up and help slow the spread.”
The increase brings the county’s total count to 161 confirmed cases – 131 of which have recovered, and 29 of which remain active. The county has reported one death, and three people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Half of the total confirmed cases have been in people between the ages of 18 and 49.
“Public Health staff continue to work diligently to confirm local cases and provide the most accurate data available to the public,” the release states.
Given the number of unreported cases, Calaveras Public Health is urging anyone with a positive lab result to call 754-6460 to “connect with a staff person who can provide information, services and support.”