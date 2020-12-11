All Calaveras County schools will return to remote-only instruction next week due to a dramatic increase in case numbers throughout the community.
County Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik told the Enterprise that talks with the county’s Public Health Division yielded the decision to suspend on-site learning in the week before holiday break in order to lessen the countywide surge’s impact on students, staff and teachers.
“It will give us a full three-week break to allow the virus to calm down a little bit,” Nanik said. Hopefully, schools will be able to resume hybrid learning in January.
Case numbers at local schools have been “too large to keep track of” since a notable spike began shortly after Halloween, Nanik said.
The cases have been isolated “pretty well,” and there have been no campus closures since most schools reopened for on-site learning in early October. However, the countywide surge has been so severe that discerning between on-campus and community transmission has been a nearly impossible task.
Public Health has reported over 100 active cases in the county, though the actual number may be significantly higher.
“It’s too hard to differentiate because we have so many students doing other activities that probably shouldn’t be occurring and commingling. Infections are occurring at schools but are probably not starting at schools,” Nanik said.
Nanik implored community members to follow Public Health guidance and take efforts to slow the viral spread – especially during social holidays like New Year’s Eve.
“We’re hoping the spike will die down a little bit,” he said. “We’re really at the mercy of the public and our community doing what’s necessary. While I know they don’t like the idea of minimizing contact and reducing travel during holidays, it is really needed to come back.”