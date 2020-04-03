New study suggests county’s observance of social distancing has room for improvement

Although it can be difficult to gauge the extent of compliance with social distancing restrictions, a new data tool provides insight into how local residents are responding.
Unacast, a company that specializes in collecting and analyzing location data, recently released a free online tool to help individuals and organizations understand the efficacy of social distancing initiatives employed to fight the novel coronavirus.
In gauging compliance with stay-at-home orders and other restrictions, the company uses location data from cell phones to track changes in mobility across the United States. Localities are given two separate grades based on decrease in mobility and decrease in nonessential visits, and then a third grade which is an average of the two. The data is updated daily.
According to Unacast’s analysis, the United States as a whole is currently seeing a 40-55% decrease in average mobility, which is based on total distance traveled, and a 60-65% decrease in nonessential visits. This gives the country a “C” grade according to Unacast’s Social Distancing Scoreboard.
California received a “B-” with a 40-55% decrease in average mobility and a 65-70% decrease in non-essential visits.
In Calaveras County, the tool shows a 40-55% decrease in average mobility and a less than 55% decrease in non-essential visits, resulting in a “D” grade.
Neighboring Amador, Tuolumne and San Joaquin counties also received “D” grades, while Stanislaus County received a “C-.” No data is currently available for Alpine County.
The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging compliance with social distancing measures as the most effective way of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
“In the age of COVID-19, reducing visits to non-essential businesses and limiting social interactions is an important and oft-repeated message coming from municipalities and government agencies,” Unacast Head of Product & Insights Madeline Ngo said in a statement. “But equally important is knowing whether or not citizens are responding to that message. This is the core value of our Social Distancing Scoreboard: enabling policy makers, researchers, and health officials to measure the efficacy of their efforts. And so far, we are seeing our efforts bear fruit – we’ve been contacted by government officials and health policy experts at the local, state, and federal levels expressing great enthusiasm for our aggregated analysis and partnering with us to make their response to COVID-19 even better and smarter.”
Unacast is currently working on compiling additional tools for its COVID-19 Toolkit, including a tool that measures change rates in the number of person-to-person encounters.
The toolkit can be found online at unacast.com/covid19.